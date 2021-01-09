Tazewell County rolls out COVID-19 vaccine for 75 & up

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Residents of Tazewell County that are 75 or older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine as early as Wednesday, January 13th.

The vaccine clinics for 75+ will be held on Wednesdays from 8:30 AM-4 PM at the Tazewell County Health Department. Appointments are required. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

To schedule an appointment at the Tazewell County Health Department, call (276) 988-5585.

The Food City in both Bluefield and Claypool Hill will also be offering vaccinations for 75+. Those are also by-appointment-only.

To schedule an appointment at Bluefield Food City, call (276) 322-2515.

To schedule an appointment at Claypool Hill Food City, call (276) 963-4558.

But note, Food City appointments will not be accepted until the vaccine is received at the stores.