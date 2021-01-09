The sun will be back in full force for Sunday, bringing a warm up as well

High pressure continues to spread over the region this evening, which will allow for decreasing clouds into the overnight hours.

Partly cloudy skies tonight, with bitter cold conditions. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens and low 20s tonight. Be sure to bundle up and cover up your skin if you are outside. Black ice could be an issue for areas above 3500ft that received snowfall on Friday, drive slow in those areas.

Other than a cold start to the day, Sunday looks fantastic. We will be sunny and dry, as high pressure takes full control of the region. Temperatures will be warmer for Sunday as well, with highs getting into the low-mid 40s.

Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday night, but we will remain dry. Temperaures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight Sunday.





We will start the work week by watching a low pressure system down to our south, which will track over the area late Monday and through early Tuesday.

Monday will be mainly dry, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, with isolated rain and snow showers into Monday evening and Monday night.

A few lingering rain and snow showers will be possible into Tuesday morning, with temperatures starting in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will be drier into Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures only climbing into the upper 30s.

We look dry and seasonable through Wednesday and Thursday, but we are tracking another low pressure system into late week. Stay tuned!

