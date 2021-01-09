Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence. Police said officers were hit with rocks, bottles and eggs and the crowd directed pepper spray at them. KSWB-TV reports members of both groups shoved and threw objects at each other during the march on the Pacific Beach boardwalk. Police sent in dozens of officers in riot gear to separate the two groups. They warned that those who refuse to disperse may be cited or arrested.