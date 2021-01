FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 20 points as Campbell got past Longwood 64-58. Whitfield made 9 of 12 shots. Cedric Henderson Jr. added 19 points for Campbell. Justin Hill had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Lancers. Juan Munoz also scored 11 points. Zac Watson had 10 points. The teams meet again today.