Wizards lose Beal to protocols, Westbrook to quad injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Bradley Beal was a late scratch for a game against Miami due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, leaving Washington’s backcourt short-handed after Russell Westbrook was also ruled out with a quad injury. Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer with 35.0 points per game, tied the team record with 60 in a loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday and had 41 on Friday night in a loss at Boston. The 76ers and Celtics are both missing players due to contact tracing related to positive coronavirus tests. Brooks said Westbrook was injured Wednesday, and he credited the star guard for playing through the injury Friday.