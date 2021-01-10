A tad unsettled for Monday, who has the best shot to see rain and snow showers?

There is barley in cloud in the sky on your Sunday afternoon, as high pressure is directly over the region, providing excellent weather.

High pressure will shift east tonight, allowing for a few clouds to filter back into the viewing area. We will remain dry and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Our southern counties experienced a lot of snow melting Sunday, so we could see areas of black ice tonight and Monday morning. Give yourself a little extra time on your morning commute.

A low pressure system to our south will bring a chance for spotty rain and snow showers into the afternoon and evening Monday.

The bulk of the moisture from this system will stay to our south, but a few isolated rain and snow showers could creep into our southern counties. This will be mainly along and south of highway 460. Other than minor snowfall accumulations above 3500 ft, this system will not be significant and most will actually stay dry.

Clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler for Monday, highs will only rise into the upper 30s and low 40s. Mostly cloudy skies will hold into Monday night, with spotty rain and snow showers continuing across our southern counties. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. We could see a few slick spots into Monday night into Tuesday morning.

High pressure will slowly build into the viewing area for Tuesday, providing gradual clearing throughout the day. Highs into Tuesday afternoon will get into the upper 30s and low 40s, with the sunshine making a return.

We look dry and seasonable through mid week, with another shot of precipitation coming into late week. A full look at your forecast 10-day forecast can be seen at 6 and 11 on WVVA News.