Anti-abortion faith leaders support use of COVID-19 vaccines

In a growing consensus, religious leaders at the forefront of the U.S. anti-abortion movement are telling followers that the leading vaccines available to combat COVID-19 are acceptable to take. The basic message: the leading vaccines have only a remote and indirect connection to lines of cells derived from aborted fetuses. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which says fighting abortion is its top priority, says getting vaccinated against the coronavirus should be viewed as an act of charity toward others. And a leader in the Southern Baptist Convention says he knows of no evangelical pastors who have been advising people not to get vaccinated.