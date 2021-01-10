Skip to Content

Battle, Thorpe carry UNC-Asheville past Hampton 85-77

5:18 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jamon Battle and Trent Stephney combined for 34 points and UNC-Asheville defeated Hampton 85-77, rebounding from a two-point loss in the series the night before. Battle matched his career high with 18 points while Stephney scored a career-best 16 points.  LJ Thorpe added 17 points for the Bulldogs, Lavar Batts Jr. and Coty Jude had 11 points each for UNC-Asheville. Davion Warren, Hampton’s hero from Saturday, had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates. Chris Shelton added 15 points. Marquis Godwin had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Associated Press

Associated Press

