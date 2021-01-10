Battle, Thorpe carry UNC-Asheville past Hampton 85-77

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jamon Battle and Trent Stephney combined for 34 points and UNC-Asheville defeated Hampton 85-77, rebounding from a two-point loss in the series the night before. Battle matched his career high with 18 points while Stephney scored a career-best 16 points. LJ Thorpe added 17 points for the Bulldogs, Lavar Batts Jr. and Coty Jude had 11 points each for UNC-Asheville. Davion Warren, Hampton’s hero from Saturday, had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates. Chris Shelton added 15 points. Marquis Godwin had 13 points and seven rebounds.