Brady and Bucs, plus Bills and Rams win NFL wild-card games

The first tripleheader of NFL wild-card games saw Tom Brady extend his postseason record for victories to 31 with a 31-23 win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington. After a quarter-century, the Buffalo Bills got one of those triumphs that Brady collects. Buffalo snapped a 0-6 postseason skid with a 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Its previous playoff win was over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. The Los Angeles Rams rattled Russell Wilson and dominated even though it was without unanimous All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald for much of the second half of a 30-20 victory over the Seahawks in Seattle.