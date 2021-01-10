Brady outduels Heinicke, leads Buccaneers past Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past Washington 31-23 in their NFC wild-card game. Brady outdueled little-known opposing quarterback Taylor Heinicke to get his first playoff victory not in a New England Patriots uniform. Tampa Bay will face either the New Orleans Saints or Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round next weekend. Brady showed off his trademark postseason poise in his 42nd start and made the most of little pressure. Heinicke almost stole the spotlight a month since Washington signed him to the practice squad. He ran for a touchdown and threw for another.