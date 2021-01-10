GOP senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two Republican senators now say Donald Trump should resign and a third says the president should be "very careful" in his remaining days in office as the House prepares to impeach Trump in the wake of deadly riots at the Capitol.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey on Sunday joined Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in calling for Trump to resign after a violent mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol on Wednesday.

Toomey says Trump should "resign and go away as soon as possible."

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt is warning Trump to be "very careful" in in the next week-and-a-half.

House leaders appear determined to act on impeachment despite the short timeline.