Lamar Jackson gets playoff win, Ravens beat Titans 20-13

Some first steps are far longer than others. Such as what Lamar Jackson achieved Sunday. After two postseason flops, Jackson was his usual dynamic and decisive self in leading the Ravens to a 20-13 wild-card victory at Tennessee. He isn’t in any way the only reason Baltimore is advancing — the defense shut down 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry like no other team has come close to doing. But he was a positive contributor, unlike in losses to the Chargers and Titans in his other playoff appearances.