Ravens have cornerback Jimmy Smith back against Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have cornerback Jimmy Smith back for their AFC wild-card game with the Tennessee Titans after he missed the past three games with an injured shoulder. The Ravens also deactivated running back Mark Ingram, a healthy scratch with rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards now key pieces in the NFL’s top-rushing offense. The Tennessee Titans will be without outside linebacker Derick Roberson for a third straight game because of a hamstring. The Titans also scratched running backs Senorise Perry and D’Onta Foreman, defensive backs Chris Jackson and Kareem Orr.