Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover

WASHINGTON (AP) — They came from across America, summoned by President Donald Trump to march on Washington in support of his false claim that the November election was stolen and to stop the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden as the victor. The result was the takeover and looting of the U.S. Capitol building by an armed mob. The Associated Press reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people either facing criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 unrest or later identified through photos and videos. That evidence shows the mob was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters.