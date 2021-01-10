Spain shovels out of snowdrifts left by Storm Filomena

MADRID (AP) — Emergency crews in central Spain have cleared 500 roads and rescued over 1,500 people stranded in vehicles as the country slowly shovels out of its worst snowstorm in recent memory. Madrid’s international airport has been shut down since Friday night, as well as train lines traversing the city center. Over 100 roads were still impassable. Storm Filomena has lost strength as it moved eastward. But authorities are still urging people to remain at home to limit the risk of falls on icy streets ahead of a severe drop in temperatures forecast for the coming days. Police convoys on Monday will escort deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to make sure they get to hospitals.