Wade scores 22 to lead Longwood past Campbell 78-69

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — DeShaun Wade scored a career-high 22 points and led a second-half rally as Longwood topped Campbell 78-69. Wade made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers as the Lancers, trailing 36-28 at the break, outscored Campbell 50-33 in the second half. Juan Munoz had 16 points and six assists for Longwood. Justin Hill added 14 points. Leslie Nkereuwem had 11 points. Jordan Whitfield had 23 points for the Fighting Camels. Cedric Henderson Jr. added 17 points. Milos Stajcic had 10 points.