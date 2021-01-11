Asian shares mixed amid economic aid hopes, pandemic fears

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as hopes for more U.S. economic aid are countered by concerns over damage from the pandemic. Shares rose Monday in South Korea and Hong Kong, but fell in Australia and Shanghai. Markets were closed in Japan for a national holiday. Traders continue to be cheered by prospects the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden will pump more aid into the U.S. economy, a move that will help Asia and other export-driven nations. Hopes are high for rollouts of coronavirus vaccines. But the reports of new versions of the virus are setting off new worries.