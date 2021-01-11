Belarus leader defends hosting hockey worlds, ridicules US

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has defended his country’s ability to host this year’s hockey world championships by ridiculing the United States following the violent attack at the Capitol. The authoritarian leader met with International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel for talks amid calls to move the world championships following mass protests against Lukashenko’s rule. He told Fasel that the protests would not make it unsafe for Belarus to host the tournament. Lukashenko says “protesters (in Belarus) and other dissatisfied people don’t storm government agencies and capitols.” Belarus is scheduled to co-host the world championships with Latvia in May and June.