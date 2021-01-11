Egypt, Germany, France, Jordan meet to revive Mideast talks

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt is hosting the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Jordan to discuss ways to revive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians. The hosts say the meeting’s aim is to urge the Palestinians and Israelis to negotiate a “just and comprehensive political settlement” on the basis of achieving a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital on territory Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war. The meeting came just over a week before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The Palestinians suffered numerous setbacks under the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump and complained about what they say were pro-Israel steps from Washington.