EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia’s plane safety record is a concern

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The crash of a Sriwijaya Air jet carrying 62 people once again turns a microscope on the safety of Indonesia’s aviation industry. The country’s aviation record is one of the worst in Asia, though experts say many improvements have been made in recent years. The United States and European Union have both in recent years lifted bans on Indonesian carriers operating in their skies. Saturday’s crash occurred during heavy rain but it’s not known if the weather was a factor. The investigation will look into the plane’s condition, the actions of the crew and other possibilities.