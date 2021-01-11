Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea

GENEVA (AP) — Israeli diamond and minerals magnate Beny Steinmetz has gone on trial in Switzerland to face charges of corruption and forging documents in an alleged bid to win lavish iron ore mining concessions in Guinea by paying millions to a former wife of late President Lansana Conte. The alleged plot involved his BSGR Group squeezing out a rival for mining rights for vast iron ore deposits in Guinea’s southeastern Simandou region over several years. He has denied the charges.