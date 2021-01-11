Kazakhstan’s ruling party cements its grip on parliament

MOSCOW (AP) — Preliminary results from Kazakhstan’s parliamentary election show the ruling party cementing its grip on parliament in the opposition-free vote. The Central Election Commission says that the ruling Nur Otan party won 71% of the vote in Sunday’s parliamentary election and two other parties loyal to the government also won seats. The Nur Otan party is headed by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down in 2019 after nearly three decades in power but retained broad clout. The country’s only registered opposition party declined to field candidates. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said in a statement that voters had no genuine choice.