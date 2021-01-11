Browns advance, Brees to meet Brady, Lama Jackson a winner

The NFC divisional round will give fans a third-time treat: another meeting between old-timers Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Possibly the final one. The AFC matchups, meanwhile, will include the Cleveland Browns for the first time since they re-entered the NFL in 1999, and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Cleveland will go to reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City and Baltimore visits Buffalo. The other NFC matchup has the Rams at the Packers.