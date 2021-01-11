Leaders at summit focus on better protecting biodiversity

PARIS (AP) — Protecting the world’s biodiversity is on the agenda for world leaders at the One Planet Summit, which was being held by videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic. The one-day summit will focus on four major topics: protecting land and marine ecosystems; promoting a more sustainable way to grow food; increasing funding to protect biodiversity; and identifying links between deforestation and the health of humans and animals. About 30 leaders and top officials are attending, including U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Organizers hope to merge the fight against climate change with the preservation of biodiversity.