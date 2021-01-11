N. Korea’s Kim adds title: General secretary of ruling party

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been given the new title of general secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party, a designation formerly held by his late father and grandfather. Kim already was the top party leader, but the new title, which was announced by state media on Monday, is seen as a symbolic appointment aimed at bolstering his authority amid growing economic challenges. Kim inherited leadership of North Korea upon his father’s death in late 2011 and has consolidated his grip on power through executions and purges that removed potential rivals. He holds other leadership posts, including chairman of the State Affairs Commission and supreme commander of North Korea’s 1.2 million-member military.