Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio amid tight security, hoping to eradicate the crippling children’s disease this year. The new campaign began on Monday and it’s the first anti-polio drive in 2021. Polio workers will follow social distancing measures imposed because of the coronavirus. A spokesman for the campaign says it aims to inoculate 40 million children. The drive comes despite a steady increase in COVID-19 cases. Pakistan hopes to eradicate polio in 2021. It’s one of the two remaining countries in the world, alongside neighboring Afghanistan, where polio is endemic.