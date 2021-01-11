Scattered snow/rain possible for Monday; drier week afterwards

Most of us will stay fairly dry and cloudy today, but a few of us (mainly our southern counties) have the opportunity to see rain/snow.

A low pressure system is down to our south which will try to wrap some light precipitation into our area. Best chance to see it will be this afternoon/early evening.

Overnight a stray shower is possible, but most will remain dry and cloudy. Temperatures today will rise into the 30s and low 40s. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow we will wake up to some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are in store as high pressure moves back in. Most of the area will witness high temperatures hit the upper 30s and 40s. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry days too with high temperatures in the 40s! Not too much to worry about this work week.

A cold front swings through though on Friday bringing back our precipitation chances. For now, looks like scattered rain/snow showers are possible that could linger into the weekend.