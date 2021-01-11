Sweden sends 2 to prison for Chechen critic hammer assault

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has sentenced a man and a woman to 10 years and eight years in jail respectively for a February hammer attack on a blogger and critic of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. The pair, who were not named by the central Sweden court, assaulted Tumso Abdurachmanov on Feb. 26 in his home in Gavle, 170 kilometers (106 miles miles) north of Stockholm. They were convicted of attempted murder and accessory to attempted murder. The court said Monday that the assault act was planned and Abdurachmanov was assaulted with a hammer. He survived the attack. Sweden’s intelligence agency said it had noted an increase in foreign powers’ unlawful activities on Swedish soil.