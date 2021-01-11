Tazewell County Schools to learn remotely as school employees receive vaccine

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WVVA) - Students in Tazewell County will learn remotely as vaccine distribution efforts begin in the Commonwealth.

According to Superintendent Chris Stacy, schools in Tazewell County will transition to remote learning January 13th through 15th so school employees can get their shots.

"Due to the number of employees who will be leaving the buildings during the day on Thursday and Friday, we will transition to remote learning for these days," Stacy said in a statement. Tazewell County Schools already learn remotely on Wednesdays so school buildings can be deep-cleaned.

Phase 1B of vaccine distribution is starting in Tazewell County this week, starting with essential workers. These include Police, firefighters, K-12 teachers/staff, licensed childcare workers, corrections officials and homeless shelter employees.

Vaccine clinics for residents 75+ will be held at the Tazewell County Health Department from 8:30 AM-4 PM on Wednesdays. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call 276-988-5585.

Clinics will also be held at the Bluefield and Claypool Hill locations of Food City. Appointments are required, but will not be made until the vaccine arrives.

