Teen identified as driver shot after chase in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities have identified the driver who they say was fatally shot during a traffic stop after leading troopers on a chase and displaying a firearm. Virginia State Police said Sunday in a news release that 18-year-old Xzavier D. Hill, of Charlottesville, was the driver who died. Officials say the chase started when a trooper spotted Hill speeding on Interstate 64 in Henrico County. State Police say the trooper attempted to make a stop but Hill refused and sped away. Two troopers approached Hill when he got stuck in a median after running off the highway. Authorities say Hill was shot and killed after displaying the gun and refusing verbal commands. A State Police spokeswoman says both troopers fired their weapons.