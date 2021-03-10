2 killed in fire at abandoned home in West Virginia

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say two people have died in a fire in an abandoned house. The city of Elkins says the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived Tuesday night. The victims of the fire were not immediately identified. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating. The home had no electrical, gas or water service and had been deemed uninhabitable by city fire and code enforcement officials. Officials say the home was in an advanced state of disrepair and its front porch was missing. A code enforcement officer sealed the front and back entrances last June and posted signs that the house was unsafe.