Alabama sues to stop redistricting delay, privacy initiative

Alabama is the second state to sue the U.S. Census Bureau to speed up the redistricting process. Alabama has also asked a panel of federal judges to stop the bureau from using a controversial technique to manipulate its data. The Census is trying to stop data companies from matching people to confidential information they give the bureau. But it’s doing that by rearranging their information within a state. Alabama says that means certain neighborhoods are reporting no African-American adults, and others no adults, period. The state alleges that will lead to unconstitutional districts and chaos.