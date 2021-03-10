Alaska Senate takes action against member over virus rules

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate has voted to allow leadership to restrict access to the Capitol by Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold, who fellow lawmakers say has refused to follow COVID-19 mitigation measures. The 18-1 vote allows leadership to enforce mitigation policies on members “until they are fully compliant.” Throughout the session, Reinbold has worn a clear face shield legislative leaders say runs afoul of masking rules. Leaders say she also is not following testing protocols or submitting to temperature checks and questions that are standard for admittance to the building. Reinbold on social media says she does not like “anyone to be forced to disclose health issues or test results.”