Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith tabbed Big 12 women’s player of year

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Baylor junior NaLyssa Smith is the Big 12 women’s basketball player of the year. Smith is the leading scorer and rebounder for the Lady Bears, who won their 11th regular-season conference title in a row. Lady Bears guard DiJonia Carrington won two individual awards in the voting by the league’s coaches. The graduate transfer from Stanford is the top sixth player and the newcomer of the year. Oklahoma State senior and Big 12 rebounding leader Natasha Mack is the defensive player of the year. Oklahoma State’s Jim Littell is the Big 12 coach of the year