Beckley Rotary Club donates to women’s resource center

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - The Beckley Rotary club started a new community service initiative called "after hours".

The inititative gives members who can't attend meetings during the day, the opportunity to work together and serve the community.

For the group's first service project, they presented a check to the women's resource center.

They also donated a mix of items including personal hygiene products, undergarments, and items for children in the shelter.

Bonita Sarrett, an advocate at the center, said this donation will go a long way.

"Sometimes when they [shelter residents] leave, they have nothing," said Sarrett. "When they leave their home, they have to leave everything behind and come to our shelter and start all over so it's going to be really helpful."

Sarrett said the shelter is honored to have been chosen as rotary after hours' first service project.