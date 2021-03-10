Beckley VA Employee honored with national award

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - An employee at the Beckley Veterans Affairs medical center was one of only nine people in the nation to win the HeRO award.

The honor is given to by the National Veteran's Health Administration, and honors VA hospital employees who took steps toward improving the safety of veterans.

Billie Shields, who works in the lab at the Beckley VA was honored for her efforts in cutting down contamination of blood cultures.

Shields said she never thought her idea to do the procedure would catch on or lead to her being honored with a national award.

I never dreamed that it would ever be put into place but they gave it a chance and a year later, here we are and our contamination rate is one of the best in the nation," said Shields.

Shields said she will continue to serve the Beckley VA medical center and find ways to improve care for their patients; adding, it's an honor to serve them because they served the country.