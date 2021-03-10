Big music festival announces lineup for return to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Life is Beautiful arts and music festival has announced its performer lineup, which marks a return of large annual events to Las Vegas after cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala and rapper A$AP Rocky headline more than 60 artists booked for the three-day downtown event Sept. 17th to Sept. 19th. The announcement came after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority allocated $3.5 million in marketing and sponsorships for the festival and other events including Professional Bull Riding and U.S. Bowling Congress championships and Downtown Rocks concerts.