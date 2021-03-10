Blake Cullen, former Cubs, NL executive, dies at 85

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (AP) — Blake Cullen, an executive for the Chicago Cubs and the National League who went on to own minor league hockey, baseball and soccer teams, died Monday at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Cullen was the Cubs’ traveling secretary from 1965-75 and the National League’s administrator until 1986. Cullen spent a year as owner of the Daytona Beach Admirals of the Class A Florida State League, founded the Hampton Admirals of the East Coast Hockey League and owned the Daytona Beach Speed Kings of the Eastern Indoor Soccer League. Blake Cullen was 85.