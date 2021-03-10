Skip to Content

Blake Cullen, former Cubs, NL executive, dies at 85

5:08 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (AP) — Blake Cullen, an executive for the Chicago Cubs and the National League who went on to own minor league hockey, baseball and soccer teams, died Monday at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Cullen was the Cubs’ traveling secretary from 1965-75 and the National League’s administrator until 1986. Cullen spent a year as owner of the Daytona Beach Admirals of the Class A Florida State League, founded the Hampton Admirals of the East Coast Hockey League and owned the Daytona Beach Speed Kings of the Eastern Indoor Soccer League. Blake Cullen was 85.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content