China blasts BBC report after summoning UK ambassador

BEIJING (AP) — China is complaining anew about recent reporting by the BBC, days after summoning the British ambassador to Beijing to register displeasure over a recent article she penned defending press freedom. The Chinese Embassy in London posted a statement on its website saying it had written to the BBC expressing strong dissatisfaction and urging the broadcaster to to abandon bias, correct its mistake and report China in a objective, fair and balanced manner. On Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry summoned Ambassador Caroline Wilson after she wrote on the embassy’s Chinese microblog that critical reporting did not imply hatred or disrespect for China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wilson’s article reflected her deep-rooted ideological prejudices.