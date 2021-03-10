Taiwan bursts with creative pineapple dishes after China ban

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chef Hung Ching Lung has given a sweet and sour twist to Taiwan’s classic beef noodle soup. He created a pineapple beef noodle soup at his Taipei restaurant in what he says is a modest attempt to support Taiwanese pineapple farmers. The spiky fruit has become a politically charged symbol after China banned its import from the island, citing pests. Taiwan’s president kicked off a social media challenge called “Eat Taiwan’s pineapples until you burst” while posing with a pineapple, calling on people to support the island’s farmers. Restauranteurs like Hung rushed to make pineapple-infused dishes. Pineapple shrimp balls, a betel nut pineapple salad and classics like fried rice with pineapple are just some of their dishes.