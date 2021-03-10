Skip to Content

DHHR lists facilities that failed to report 168 COVID-19 deaths

5:06 pm CoronavirusNewsTop Stories

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - The West Virginia DHHR has released the names of the 70 facilities that failed to report COVID-19 deaths to state health officials.

168 deaths went unreported, according to Governor Jim Justice. He made the announcement in a Wednesday press briefing.

"How in the world do we have 168 great West Virginians that we just pass by?" he said. "It's awful, it's just plain awful."

The 70 facilities were among 30 counties statewide, including several in the WVVA viewing area.

Acuity Specialty Hospital3
Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital2
Berkeley Medical Center1
Bowers Hospice House1
Brightwood1
C.A.M.C - Teays Valley6
C.A.M.C. - General Division1
C.A.M.C. - Memorial Division8
Camden-Clark Medical Center Memorial Campus12
Cameron Nursing and Rehab Center1
Cedar Ridge Nursing Home1
Continuous Care1
Davis Medical Center2
Decedent’s home25
E A Hawse Nursing and Rehab3
Eagle Pointe Nursing Home3
Eldercare Health and Rehab1
Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center1
Elmcroft of Teays Valley1
Evergreen Assisted Living1
Genesis Health Care Sistersville Center1
Genesis of White Sulphur Springs Center2
Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center1
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center4
Hospice House at CAMC1
Hospice House of Huntington3
Hospice of the Panhandle1
Hubbard Hospice House2
Hubbard Hospice House West3
Madison Nursing and Rehab2
Maples Nursing Home2
Mercer Nursing Home1
Mon Health Medical Center3
Monongalia General Hospital1
Ohio Valley Health Care1
Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus1
Pine Ridge Health Care Center2
Potomac Valley Hospital1
Princeton Community Hospital2
Raleigh General Hospital3
Ravenswood Care Center1
Reynolds Memorial Hospital5
Ruby Memorial Hospital9
Select Specialty Hospital3
Sistersville Health Care Center1
St. Francis Hospital1
St. Mary's Medical Center5
Stonerise The Brier1
Sweetbriar of Dunbar1
The Stone Pear Pavilion1
The Willows Center1
The Wyngate1
Thomas Memorial Hospital2
Tygart Center2
VA Medical Center1
Valley Center1
Veterans Hospital-Harrison County1
Veterans Hospital-Wayne County1
Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation2
Weirton Geriatric Center1
Weirton Medical Center4
Wheeling Hospital5
Worthington Healthcare Center3
WV Caring Hospice Center1
Mount Olive Correctional Center2
Total168

Jade Burks

More Stories

Skip to content