DHHR lists facilities that failed to report 168 COVID-19 deaths
WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - The West Virginia DHHR has released the names of the 70 facilities that failed to report COVID-19 deaths to state health officials.
168 deaths went unreported, according to Governor Jim Justice. He made the announcement in a Wednesday press briefing.
"How in the world do we have 168 great West Virginians that we just pass by?" he said. "It's awful, it's just plain awful."
The 70 facilities were among 30 counties statewide, including several in the WVVA viewing area.
|Acuity Specialty Hospital
|3
|Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital
|2
|Berkeley Medical Center
|1
|Bowers Hospice House
|1
|Brightwood
|1
|C.A.M.C - Teays Valley
|6
|C.A.M.C. - General Division
|1
|C.A.M.C. - Memorial Division
|8
|Camden-Clark Medical Center Memorial Campus
|12
|Cameron Nursing and Rehab Center
|1
|Cedar Ridge Nursing Home
|1
|Continuous Care
|1
|Davis Medical Center
|2
|Decedent’s home
|25
|E A Hawse Nursing and Rehab
|3
|Eagle Pointe Nursing Home
|3
|Eldercare Health and Rehab
|1
|Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center
|1
|Elmcroft of Teays Valley
|1
|Evergreen Assisted Living
|1
|Genesis Health Care Sistersville Center
|1
|Genesis of White Sulphur Springs Center
|2
|Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center
|1
|Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
|4
|Hospice House at CAMC
|1
|Hospice House of Huntington
|3
|Hospice of the Panhandle
|1
|Hubbard Hospice House
|2
|Hubbard Hospice House West
|3
|Madison Nursing and Rehab
|2
|Maples Nursing Home
|2
|Mercer Nursing Home
|1
|Mon Health Medical Center
|3
|Monongalia General Hospital
|1
|Ohio Valley Health Care
|1
|Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus
|1
|Pine Ridge Health Care Center
|2
|Potomac Valley Hospital
|1
|Princeton Community Hospital
|2
|Raleigh General Hospital
|3
|Ravenswood Care Center
|1
|Reynolds Memorial Hospital
|5
|Ruby Memorial Hospital
|9
|Select Specialty Hospital
|3
|Sistersville Health Care Center
|1
|St. Francis Hospital
|1
|St. Mary's Medical Center
|5
|Stonerise The Brier
|1
|Sweetbriar of Dunbar
|1
|The Stone Pear Pavilion
|1
|The Willows Center
|1
|The Wyngate
|1
|Thomas Memorial Hospital
|2
|Tygart Center
|2
|VA Medical Center
|1
|Valley Center
|1
|Veterans Hospital-Harrison County
|1
|Veterans Hospital-Wayne County
|1
|Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation
|2
|Weirton Geriatric Center
|1
|Weirton Medical Center
|4
|Wheeling Hospital
|5
|Worthington Healthcare Center
|3
|WV Caring Hospice Center
|1
|Mount Olive Correctional Center
|2
|Total
|168