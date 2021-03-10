DHHR lists facilities that failed to report 168 COVID-19 deaths

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - The West Virginia DHHR has released the names of the 70 facilities that failed to report COVID-19 deaths to state health officials.

168 deaths went unreported, according to Governor Jim Justice. He made the announcement in a Wednesday press briefing.

"How in the world do we have 168 great West Virginians that we just pass by?" he said. "It's awful, it's just plain awful."

The 70 facilities were among 30 counties statewide, including several in the WVVA viewing area.