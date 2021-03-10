Doctors urge Spain to use AstraZeneca vaccine more broadly

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s doctors and regional health authorities are pushing for the central government to broaden the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The appeal comes after other European countries like Germany, France and Italy have dropped their initial reluctance to use the jab made by a British-Swedish company on elderly patients. Spain, however, has stuck to administering it to those 55 and under. Critics say that this strategy is creating a vaccine gap that leaves vulnerable people exposed. Only 1.4 million of Spain’s 47 million inhabitants have been inoculated so far.