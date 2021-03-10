Former NASA astronaut eyes US Senate, advocacy group says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina could soon see another Democrat enter the U.S. Senate race. Joan Higginbotham is a retired NASA astronaut and was the third Black woman to go into space. The nonprofit PAC 314 Action wants Higginbotham to run and says she is seriously considering doing so. The group would spend millions on her behalf and aim to give her a boost in the Democratic primary. The group plans to spend $50 million all together to help Democratic STEM professionals running for public office in the 2022 midterms. Higginbotham’s husband has been heavily involved in local politics.