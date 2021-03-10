Friends of Charity Auto Fair returns to benefit two Beckley non-profits

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - A popular fundraising event is getting a green light to help Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian's Safehouse.

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair was cancelled last year because of the pandmeic, but it is set to go forward this summer.

This auto fair will include a car show, food, activities and live musical entertainment.

The money raised will help both non-profit organizations with day to day operational expenses.



Tyler Jordon, the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia said both groups are optimistic about the chance to raise money after the pandemic made fundraising difficult.

"You know, what this event is about is being able to raise funds for charitable organizations in the community that are vital members of the community and that's what we look forward to doing," said Jordon.

The charity auto fair is set for July 9 and 10 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

Country star Josh Turner will headline the concert on Saturday night. Tickets are on sale now and registration for the car show is open.

