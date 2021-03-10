German court won’t try suspected former Nazi camp guard, 96

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has declined to put a suspected former guard at the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp on trial, citing concerns over the 96-year-old’s health. The state court in Wuppertal said Wednesday that a medical assessment had found the man unfit to face trial. He was accused of hundreds of counts of being an accessory to murder for allegedly having belonged between June 1944 and May 1945 to an SS unit that guarded the Stutthof camp, and of having accompanied a transport of some 600 people to the Auschwitz death camp.