ICYMI: In Focus on ‘Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month’

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - March is 'Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month,' which is also known as colon cancer.

The CDC says that cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. Heart disease is the first. The CDC says one out of every four deaths in the U.S. is due to cancer.

"In 2017, the latest year for which incidence data are available, in the United States, 141,425 new cases of Colon and Rectum cancer were reported, and 52,547 people died of this cancer. For every 100,000 people, 37 new Colon and Rectum cancer cases were reported and 14 people died of this cancer," according to the CDC.

In cased you missed it (ICYMI), on Sunday, March 7, WVVA's Melinda Zosh interviewed local radiation oncologist Dr. Joe Baisden about signs of colon cancer, risk factors, screenings and more.

