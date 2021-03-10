Lady Warriors dismantle Westside, PikeView holds off Summers County

(WVVA) - Both Wyoming East and PikeView picked up statement wins on their home courts Wednesday night.

For the No. 2 team in Class AA, they opened their season with a 76-18 thrashing of rival, Westside. The Lady Warriors held their opponents to just six points in the first half.

Sky Davidson led the way with 18 points in the win.

In Mercer County, the Lady Panthers fended off a late run from Summers County, winning 65-60.

PikeView junior, Hannah Perdue, poured in a staggering 41 points on the evening. Summers County's Gavin Pivont finished with 25 points in a losing effort.

OTHER SCORES:

Greenbrier East 62, Bluefield 39 (Girls)

Shady Spring 72, Mount View 51 (Boys)

River View 73, Montcalm 59 (Boys)