Lawsuit challenges new admissions policy at elite Va. school

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A conservative legal group has accused a northern Virginia school district of discriminating against Asian Americans by overhauling the admissions process at a selective public high school to recruit more Black and Hispanic students. The Pacific Legal Foundation on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against the Fairfax County school board over the admissions policies at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. The school is frequently ranked as the best in the country. The student body is 70% Asian American, with minuscule numbers of Black and Hispanic students. The lawsuit alleges that the changes designed to help Black and Hispanic students gain admission will unfairly discriminate against Asian Americans.