Man tied to extremist movement pleads guilty to gun charge

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man who prosecutors say admitted to being a member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore says in a news release that 39-year-old Frank William Robertson Perry entered his plea Tuesday. According to the plea agreement, Perry made his girlfriend in April 2020 purchase the lower receiver of an AM-15 rifle from a firearms dealer in Eastern Baltimore County for his own use. The lower receiver of a firearm, while not a completed and functioning weapon, is legally defined as a firearm.