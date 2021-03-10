Man who crashed gate where Canada’s Trudeau lives sentenced

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A judge has sentenced a military reservist who crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty last month. Corey Hurren had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister. He pleaded guilty last month to seven weapons charges and one charge of mischief. Hurren drove a truck onto the grounds of where Trudeau lives on July 2 last year and rammed through the gate, which caused the vehicle to stall. He then set out on foot toward Rideau Cottage, where Trudeau and his family are living.